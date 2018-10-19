Nadia Al Hosani lauds Expo Khorfakkan’s hosting of “La Diva”

  • Friday 19, October 2018 in 5:37 PM
Sharjah 24: Emirati business woman Nadia Al Hosani lauded Expo Khorfakkan’s cooperation in organising and hosting "La Diva" Exhibition, an event specialising in women’s accessories, which will be held November from 1 to 4,
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of a press conference held on Thursday at the Concorde Hotel Fujairah to announce the exhibition’s programme, Al Hosani announced that the exhibition includes a comprehensive collection of all women – related needs. 
 
She added that hosting the exhibition for the first time in Khorfakkan adds more value to the event as the city of Khorfakkan enjoys all components of attraction not to mention its geographic and strategic location.
 
She pointed out that a breast cancer awareness programme will be held on the sidelines of the event.