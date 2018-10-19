Nadia Al Hosani lauds Expo Khorfakkan’s hosting of “La Diva”

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of a press conference held on Thursday at the Concorde Hotel Fujairah to announce the exhibition’s programme, Al Hosani announced that the exhibition includes a comprehensive collection of all women – related needs.

She added that hosting the exhibition for the first time in Khorfakkan adds more value to the event as the city of Khorfakkan enjoys all components of attraction not to mention its geographic and strategic location.

She pointed out that a breast cancer awareness programme will be held on the sidelines of the event.