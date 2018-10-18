Badria Ahmed: Emirati women enjoy unlimited support from wise leadership

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of her participation in the press conference held to announce the details of the La Diva Exhibition for Women’s accessories which will be hosted by Khorfakkan Expo in November.

Talking about the exhibition organised by Business woman Nadia Al Hosani, Badriya Ahmed said that her participation stems from her belief in the need to support Emirati women and business women.

She pointed out that this approach is derived from the visions of wise leadership that provided all means of success for women to take up the highest positions in various fields.

The Goodwill Ambassador expressed her happiness at the exhibition's keenness to organise a breast cancer awareness campaign, as she is sick with the disease.

Badria considered that the selection of Khorfakkan to host the exhibition was a good choice, because of the city citizens’ unique warmth and active participation in the different events and activities according to their repeated experiences at the artistic or community levels.