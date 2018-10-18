Ladies in pink pick up the pace of Breast Cancer Awareness in Sharjah

  • Thursday 18, October 2018 in 2:28 PM
Next Previous
Sharjah24: All ladies donned in pink participated in five to eight kilometers run organised by the picturesque outdoor destination, The Flag Island, marking the annual Breast Cancer Awareness campaign held on 16th October.
The Flag Island began its ardent support for the international campaign to underscore the noble message on raising awareness for breast cancer.
 
The Flag Island witnessed enthusiastic participation from the ladies who created a positively uplifting atmosphere where fun and awareness worked hand-in-hand. The outdoor destination maintain its continuous contribution to educate the community about health, fitness, and breast cancer by organising such events to inculcate healthy lifestyle and positive habits among the community. 