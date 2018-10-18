NAMA showcases leading experience in empowering women through technology

This was NAMA’s third participation at GITEX, one of the biggest events in the Information and Communication technology (ICT) sector across the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia, and the third largest of its kind worldwide. NAMA participated as part of the Sharjah E-Government Pavilion, which showcased the achievements of 36 Sharjah government entities.

Through its participation NAMA highlighted its efforts and the work of its three affiliates (Sharjah Business Women Council, Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council and Badiri Education and Development) and their role in advancing women through various initiatives and programmes.

During GITEX, NAMA introduced visitors to it’s E-learning platform, Badiri E-Academy which was launched by its education arm - Badiri Education and Development Academy. The online learning platform offers a range of professional and skill development courses in Arabic and English through its website and mobile app.

The E-Academy is open to men and women worldwide. While it started as an effort to respond to one of the challenges women face worldwide, which is easy access to information, learning resources and professional development resources, the academy is now available to everyone globally. This is based on NAMA’s firm belief that all people, not just women, have the right to access sources of knowledge.

Badiri E-Academy offers in its initial phase professional training courses in business, entrepreneurship, culture, theories, and science, which have been selected to meet women’s need for knowledge and required skills to be active in development, as the next phase will involve expansion with various sectors, programmes, and languages offered by the online academy.

Reem BinKaram, Director of NAMA, said: “This is our third participation at GITEX Technology Week, where we are highlighting the importance of using technology to advance women, which we are doing through our e-academy.”

Adding, “NAMA is an active advocate for the importance of women’s participation in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields, and we shed light on the challenges women face in entering or after entering the STEM field, during the Women’s Economic Empowerment Global Summit, organised by NAMA and UN Women last year. This year our affiliate, Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC), is participating at GITEX Future Stars, which is held on the sidelines of GITEX Technology Week, for the third consecutive year, and sponsoring 10 women-led start-up, the majority of which are presenting innovative tech projects.”