Breast Cancer Survivor Amal: Early cancer detection saved my life

Amal, 45-year-old, is one of Pink Caravan’s proud success stories whose journey highlights, to educate people through her experience about the fact that 98 percent breast cancers are completely curable if detected early.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago, around the same time that the first edition of Pink Caravan Ride launched in 2011,” said the mother of three expressing that her initial reactions were a mix of disbelief and ignorance. “I was in attendance at a Pink Caravan awareness campaign, which was followed up by a free medical screening for all participants.”

Explaining how the rest of that evening changed her life forever, she said: “I was not keen on getting the free examination, especially because all my colleagues who went in for their screenings came out with flying results. Had it not been for the insistence of Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi, Director General of FOCP and Head of Pink Caravan's Medical and Awareness Committee, I would have not found out that day that there was a solid lump in my breast.”

“I was immediately referred to a hospital in Abu Dhabi for a biopsy, which confirmed I had breast cancer. I still get nervous when I think what could have been the outcome if I did receive the free screening from Pink Caravan that day.”

Amal highlighted that regular self-examinations and breast screenings are imperative to ensure that breast cancer is detected early and timely treated. She said: “The symptoms hardly manifest early on, which is why I thought screening was not necessary. Early cancer detection can be the separator between life and death. It is the reason I am alive.”

Dr. Al Madhi highlighted the importance of sharing such stories, saying these accounts are the greatest source of inspiration and courage to those who are battling cancer. Women like Amal are a shining example of humanity, who not only overcame this difficult disease by showing utmost resolve but continue their fight against cancer by motivating others with their touching journeys.

Pink Caravan’s medical experts have indicated that people who can feel lumps, skin changes, swelling and pain during self-examination or abnormalities in the breast area, or nipple discharge should immediately seek medical attention. Some of these changes, according to them, are natural occurrences during pregnancy or breastfeeding.

The initiative strongly recommends nutritious diets replete with fruit and vegetables, maintenance of a healthy weight, daily exercise and careful use of supplementary hormones.

Pink Caravan is organising “Corporate Wellness Days’ this October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to offer medical screenings and checkups, awareness lectures on breast cancer at several government departments, private corporations and civil society organisations.

Individuals and organisations can support the Pink Caravan through donations via SMS by sending the word ‘Hope’ to 4425 to donate AED10. Money also can be deposited directly into FOCP’s bank account at the main branch of Sharjah Islamic Bank: 0011-364854-002 (International Bank Account Number, ‘IBAN’, (AE10410000011364854001).