SCHS organises a lecture on rights of children and persons with disabilities

Lawyer and Legal Advisor Hamid Darwish delivered the lecture, which aims at raising awareness of children and persons’ with disabilities rights, to a number of parents, specialists, and teachers from private and public schools.

Lawyer Darwish has confirmed that Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 concerning child rights, also known as Wadeema's Law protects children against all forms of negligence, exploitation, physical and psychological abuses.

He said, “The law has severe punishment for those who put children in danger. They are going to be subjected to a prison sentence up to 10 years and a fine up to one million Dirhams.” He also talked about child’s social, cultural, and educational rights as well as protection mechanisms.

The legal adviser also talked about persons with disabilities rights offered by the legal system. He also discussed some terminology such as negligence, exploitation, physical and psychological abuses. He emphasized the rights of persons with disabilities such as their right to Health Care, therapy, rehabilitation, education, and transportation.

Lawyer Darwish talked about the importance of joining efforts aiming at improving quality of life for persons with disabilities by establishing specialized centers to include, empower, and educate them according to the best practices worldwide.

For their part, specialists and parents appreciated the valuable information delivered to them in the lecture because it stresses the protection of children and persons with disabilities by raising people’s awareness of these rights as to be able to proclaim them and cooperate with relevant bodies and institutions to carry it on.

To conclude, Dr. Fariza Abu Siris, Head of Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy Department said, “Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services is keen to educate its employees and members of the community about the most important rights of children and people with disabilities and how to deal with them.”