Guterres congratulates Mukwege, Nadia Murad on the awarding of 2018 Nobel Prize for Peace

In his remarks on the occasion held at the U.N. headquarters in New York, he said, "I congratulate Nadia Murad and Dr. Denis Mukwege on being awarded the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize. In defending the victims of trafficking in conflict, they have defended our shared values.''

He added that Nadia Murad gave voice to unspeakable abuse in Iraq when the violent extremists of ‘Daesh’ brutally targeted the Yazidi people, especially women and girls. As a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime since 2016, she has pursued support for victims of human trafficking and flesh slavery, and justice against perpetrators. Her powerful advocacy has touched people across the world and helped to establish a vitally important United Nations investigation of the harrowing crimes that she and so many others endured.

Dr. Denis Mukwege has been a fearless champion for the rights of women caught up in armed conflict who have suffered maltreatment, exploitation and other horrific abuses. Despite regular threats to his life, he made the Panzi Hospital in the Democratic Republic of the Congo a haven from mistreatment, he noted.