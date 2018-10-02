Khawla Al Noman: "Breastfeeding Friends Society" carried out 6,000 voluntary hours

Eng. Al Noman thanked Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and Sheikha Budoor bint Mohamed Al Qasimi, the honourary president of the Society, for their considerable support, which led to the implementation of 6 thousand volunteering hours during 2017-2018.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Eng. Al Noman explained that the Society graduated 17 new volunteers for the Breastfeeding Guide Programme in the presence of Sheikha Aisha bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Advisory Committee of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs.

She pointed out that the ceremony highlighted the Society’s most important achievements over the last 11 months adding that 700 mothers benefited from the rental and sale of breastfeeding supplies.