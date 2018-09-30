California first US state to require women on corporate boards

Governor Jerry Brown signed the bill, which had been passed by the state legislature in August.

"I am signing Senate Bill 826 which requires a publicly held corporation, whose principal executive offices are located in California, to have a representative number of women on its board of directors," Brown wrote in a letter to the state Senate.

The law calls for corporations under its purview to have at least one woman on the board by 2019, with the ratio of women to men expanding by 2021, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Brown acknowledged that, while there have been "numerous objections and serious legal concerns" raised about the law, "nevertheless, recent events in Washington, DC - and beyond - make it crystal clear that many are not getting the message."