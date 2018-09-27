UAE's Burj Khalifa supports UN Women’s Campaign for Gender Equality

Burj Khalifa will be joining several major landmarks in turning off half of its lights on the night of 25th September in support of the campaign, expressing solidarity with women, while providing a visual metaphor which illustrates the power lost when the world excludes half its population – women – from society.

The UAE has been a strong supporter of this initiative since its launch. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the solidarity campaign organised by UN Women in New York during September 2014, in support of this initiative.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director-General, General Women’s Union, GWU, said, "Women in the UAE have the unwavering support of our leadership, and the ongoing support of the Mother of the Nation, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, which has long realised that progress can only be achieved when women are educated, engaged and empowered to exercise their rights and fulfill their natural duty in all fields of work."

She added, "This year, the cabinet adopted a resolution on women’s equality in rights and duties and their full participation alongside men in both public and private sectors. Last December, Mother of the Nation, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak announced during the Gender Balance summit, that women in the UAE have achieved gender balance and effectively contribute to the country’s sustainable development, through active participation in all sectors."

The UAE supports UN Women’s global campaign for gender equality and spreading its joint message on the vitality of men’s participation in achieving gender equality in line with the vision of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. The partnership between the UAE and UN Women has contributed to the inception of the UN Women UAE Liaison Office for the GCC, the first of its kind in the region, under the patronage of Her Highness, which aims to reinforce the UN’s efforts in providing services for women and girls everywhere.