UAE to host 4th Regional Forum of Arab Women’s Council

During a press conference held Tuesday at its headquarters in Dubai, the council, while announcing the launch of the event said it would be the fourth edition to be held this year, and for the second time in the UAE. It would be held under the patronage of Major General Dr. Abdul Quddus Al Obaidly, Chairman of the Emirates Intellectual Property Association and Chairman of the Emirates Strategic Planning and Future Foresight Association, in cooperation with its strategic partner, the Arab Organisation for Social Responsibility, and its media partners, the Women’s News Agency and Dar Al Hilal.

During the conference, a speech was made on behalf of the Chairwoman of the Arab Women’s Council thanking the UAE’s leadership, government and people for hosting the forum, which is part of the council’s role in determining important causes and promoting dialogue and discussion, to create practical solutions to solve relevant issues while highlighting the importance of the leading role of women in the success of the country’s administrative and social development efforts and its search for dignity, justice, fairness, equality, development and leadership.

The forum would present the journey of leading Arab women, from empowerment to entrepreneurship and innovation while affirming that the forum will help plan a strategy to achieve women’s empowerment, due to their ability to work in innovative ways and achieve economic growth by attracting investments. It will also showcase their key role in the decision-making process, their success in attaining leading positions, and their overall efforts in all sectors, she said in conclusion.