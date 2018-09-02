FOCP urges parents to be aware of the seven early symptoms of childhood cancer

FOCP’s guide to recognising the symptoms will alert parents, guardians, educators and caregivers to the signs which could lead to early diagnosis and treatment.

Covering a range of cancers, the primary symptoms and signs may involve: pale skin, bruising or bleeding and general bone pain; lumps or swelling, especially if painless and without fever or other signs of infection; unexplained weight loss or fever, persistent cough or shortness of breath, sweating at night; changes in eyes including white pupils, a squint, visual loss, bruising or swelling around the eyes; abdominal swelling; headaches, particularly if persistent or severe and vomiting, especially if worsening over days; limb or bone pain, swelling without trauma or signs of infection.

According to The Cancer Atlas produced by the American Cancer Society, the leading cancers in children worldwide are leukemia, lymphoma and central nervous tumours. While the number of children with cancer is much less compared to global incidence of adult cancers, the International Agency for Research on Cancer stats that the number of lives saved is significantly higher – survival rates in high-income countries reach an average of 84% and are steadily improving even in less-resourced areas of the world.

Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi, Director General of FOCP, said: “Childhood cancer is traumatic to both the sufferers and their families which is why it is essential that we educate as many people as possible to the warning signs that may show some cause for concern. It is easy to mistaken many of these symptoms as something far less serious, that’s why parents are advised to seek medical advice as soon as possible if any of the signs is noticeable on their child. If they are still concerned, they should seek a second opinion.

“Many of the initiatives that Friends of Cancer Patients instigates are concerned with early detection of all cancers and nowhere is this more relevant than with children who will not associate a problem with their vision or headaches or nausea with a serious condition. As ever, education and awareness are key.”

Ana – the Arabic word for ‘I’ in English – is a childhood cancer initiative that falls under Friends of Cancer Patients’ umbrella “Kashf” for early detection of cancer. According to the latest statistics from the World Health Organisation, cancer is the fourth most common cause of death among children under 15 years of age in developed countries.

Falling under the Ana initiative, Ana-vation; a mix of the words “Ana” and “innovation”, FOCP held the ‘Ana-vation School Championship’, where 150 students from 15 schools across the country were tasked with raising awareness about childhood cancer and the importance of a healthy lifestyle, using robotic DIY kits and specialist workshops.

Dr Sawsan added: “In spelling out these messages in their most simple and straightforward terms, we are educating both children and adults on the importance of listening to your body. While childhood cancer was often thought of as a medical taboo, we are now seeing that people are feeling extremely positive about playing an integral role in their own wellbeing.”

As part of FOCP’s key mission to support those children who are suffering from cancer, the charity’s ‘Joy Cart’ visits hospitals and pediatric units to bring smiles to the young patients’ faces through entertainment, puppet shows, clowns, mascots and music with its professionally trained female troupe.

With an emphasis on global awareness and its ongoing campaign to lead the Arab world in cancer awareness, FOCP launched the Arabic version of the second edition of the Cancer Atlas in collaboration with the American Cancer Society, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, and the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). The translation helps to reach a greater audience with relevant findings, research and achievements and enables societies and associations dedicated to raising awareness of cancer to set plans and programmes based on precise scientific studies.

Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) is a non-profit organisation that was founded in 1999 with the aim of spreading awareness about the six early detectable cancers; breast cancer, cervical cancer, prostate cancer, skin cancer, testicular cancer and colon cancer.

Apart from its awareness activities, FOCP provides moral and financial support for thousands of patients and their families regardless of nationality and age. It has so far provided support for more than 4,200 cancer patients and their families living in the UAE.