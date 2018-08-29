Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Jameela Al Muheiri inaugurate ‘Inspiring Emirati Women’ mural

The mural contains images of 100 Emirati women, whose journeys and achievements are the pride of the nation.

"Emirati Women’s Day is a national and social occasion when the spirit of unlimited giving is renewed by women who are dedicated to the country and the wise leadership. The wise leadership is keen to empower women and provide them with education and employment and enable them to occupy the highest positions. Today, Emirati women have the tools to contribute to community development and the international progress of the UAE," Buhumaid said.

Al Muheiri expressed her pride at participating in the annual national event and stressed that working in the educational sector is a source of inspiration for many in the UAE government. Emirati women have contributed, through their role in education, in raising promising generations who can lead the future, she added.