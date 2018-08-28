Female Emirati cadres make their mark in nuclear energy sector

The project is being implemented in the Al Dhafra Region in Abu Dhabi by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC.

In this report, the Emirates News Agency, WAM, will present examples of several female Emirati cadres in the peaceful nuclear energy sector, who work for ENEC and its operational arm, the Nawah Energy Company, Nawah.

Eng. Maryam Qasem, Head of the Nuclear Fuel Fabrication Procurement Department at ENEC, is the first female Emirati engineer who specialises in this area. Last year, she managed the transportation of nuclear fuel to the Barakah Peaceful Nuclear Energy Plants Project from South Korea.

Qasem is proud of the Emirati Women’s Day, which has over the past three years highlighted the achievements of Emirati women in all sectors, especially in the peaceful nuclear energy sector.

Qasem, who received her Master’s degree in Nuclear Engineering from Khalifa University in 2015 and the Academic Excellence Award in the category of "Best Masters Student in Nuclear Engineering," said, "The UAE has succeeded in creating a social environment and humanitarian ideology that has empowered women to overcome their challenges, and motivated them to become pioneers in rare specialisations. We have witnessed their presence in many sectors, due to their spirit of determination and innovation."

Qasem added that their determination and resolve were established by the wise leadership and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and enabled them to participate in building the future and serving their nation.