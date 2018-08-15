Increase in number of La Crosse Encephalitis infection cases in U.S. children

In a post on social media, LoriAnne Surrett talks about how Noah, her son, had to spend six weeks at the hospital to fight the virus.

A person contracts La Crosse encephalitis when they are bitten by an infected mosquito. The virus can cause inflammation of the brain as fluids build up. According to the CDC, symptoms usually take up to one to two weeks to show up and may include fever and headaches. In more severe cases, symptoms may also include nausea, vomiting, even seizures.

The CDC says the most effective way to reduce the chance of being infected with the virus is to use insect repellents which contain DEET, Picaridin or other similar ingredients.

The CDC also says there is no specific treatment for La Crosse encephalitis as antibiotics aren’t effective against the virus.

However if the illness is severe, it may be treated with supportive therapy, IV fluids along with respiratory support, which is how Noah was treated.