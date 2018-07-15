Sharjah Childhood Protection Network attracts 46 new members within two weeks

Moreover, this network which established by Executive council Resolution No: 40 seeks to be the first Arab country to protect children in the Arab World by the end of 2019. And Since its inception, the network is working on translating its mission, vision and values in Sharjah, especially which is related to child protection in order to ensure a safe life and special care for children, empowering them, protecting their rights and preserving their safety.

In addition the network aims to enhance the cooperation, coordination and the interaction between the institutions working in the field of child protection in the Emirate of Sharjah in particular and UAE in general, Also building the knowledge and professional capacity of workers and volunteers in the field of child protection and develop their performances in accordance with best global practices and sharing professional experiences among institutions working in the field of child protection and develop its performance.

And said Sheikha Bulhol, chairman of the board of trustees of Sharjah Childhood Protection Network, that the membership of the network is divided into four important and broad types and addresses, in accordance with fixed, clear and specific conditions and criteria namely: Institutions membership which granted after the payment of fees for one year, Individuals membership where the individual who want to apply should be interested in the field of childhood, Youth membership where the young man should be connected with an educational institution and be interested on the field of childhood and Students membership which its fees are free where the student age should be under 18 and be affiliated to an educational institution and to be interested in childhood field.

And added since the first day of the announcement of the birth of the network we have been in constant search for strategic partnerships with institutions working in the field of child protection, and the development of the mechanisms to monitor and document the violence and abuse against children, As well as supervising the process of qualifying and training the cadres working in the field of childhood at all levels. This is at the heart of the vision and mission of the network based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, member of the supreme council and ruler of Sharjah, and support of his highness Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and the Executive council efforts in this regard.

From her side said Aisha Abdullah Bin Ali, Director of Sharjah Childhood Protection Network that within two weeks of announcing the opening of the membership of the network, we received 46 applications which have been approved because it meets the requirements, and this number is a part of our plan to reach 250 members before the beginning of the next year.

She also explained the processes and procedure to apply for the network membership are easy where it done by visiting the network website (www.ncp.ae) and choosing the membership type and then complete the required data where there are some documents required to complete the membership.

She showed that the network website is easy to navigate and contains various information that needed by people who are interested in knowing the network and its role and objectives, mission and vision and the package of values that constitute the spirit of the network, and its identity and its broad addresses for childhood protection. In addition to various services and the definition of membership and types and benefits, and a package of news and press, materials and information related to the network as well as network connectivity numbers.

She pointed out that the membership of the institutions includes the institution to be one of the public or private institutions which is interested in the field of childhood, and there is a lot of benefits for the institutions belonging to the membership of the network, including: 50% discount in participating in the conferences and courses implemented by the network, and putting the logo of the institution on the website of the network, taking into account that the membership fees is only one thousand AED per year.

And she said “the network emphasis the importance of continuing to play a role in developing and training workers who works in the field of childhood and to achieve and translate the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to enhance cooperation, coordination and interaction with all institutions working in the field of child protection in the Emirate. In addition of building the knowledge and professional capacity of workers and volunteers in this framework and develop their performance in accordance with best practices and exchange of professional experiences in various field.

Sharjah Childhood Protection Network is a civil institution that includes a group of institutions and individuals interested in the field of childhood and its protection through the membership of the network, which seeks to strengthen the capacities of the workers in the field of childhood, training and rehabilitation through courses, seminars, conferences and training workshop.