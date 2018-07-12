Emirates Foundation organises event for children with Autism

Organised by Emirates Foundation’s Takatof volunteers, under the theme of "Together We Bring Them Happiness", the event enabled the children and their parents to participate together in entertaining activities. The event further gave the volunteers an opportunity to engage directly with autistic children and make them feel included in every aspect of the event.

Speaking about the event, Maytha Al Habsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, said, "Our presence today reflects the vision set forth by the wise leadership of the UAE to raise awareness about the importance of inclusion and equality of everyone in the nation. At Emirates Foundation, we believe in the highest potential of our youth and today reaffirms our commitment to support everyone and specifically children with autism and ensure their full participation in society. It is one more way we endeavor to live up to the legacy of our founding father every day and especially this year, the 'Year of Zayed'."

She also expressed her gratitude to the volunteers who have demonstrated their commitment throughout the year at events hosted locally and internationally.