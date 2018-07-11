Samoa halts vaccination programme after death of two infants

Both 1-year-olds died within minutes of being administered a measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine at a hospital in Savai'i on Friday, according to health authorities.

Health officials seized the supplies of the vaccine and halted the immunisation programme, as police looked into the matter, health official Leausa Take Naseri told reporters.

She said the nurses who administered the vaccines were removed for their own safety.

Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi called for "a full inquiry into the circumstances leading up to this devastating incident which I do not take lightly."

"There are already processes that will determine if negligence is a factor," he said in a statement published Monday. "And if so, rest assured those processes will be implemented to the letter to ensure that such a tragedy will not be repeated and those responsible will be made to answer."

The MMR vaccine has been given to children since 1971 and is generally administered to children around the age of 12 months, with a second dose when they reach three or four years.

Helen Petousis-Harris, a vaccinologist at the University of Auckland, said MMR vaccines have been used for decades all over the world and "rarely a tragic event such as this occurs."

She said there are two main reasons why such an event might happen.

"Medical error, where the vaccine is prepared for injection incorrectly and the wrong substance is injected," or, "contamination of the vaccine due to leaving it at room temperature for a long period of time," Petousis-Harris said.