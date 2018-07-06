SLC branches provide state-of-the-art preschool centre with quality learning services

SLC Branches offer a range of entertainment, sporting, educational and cultural services designed to meet the aspirations of their members and guests within fully-equipped facilities, which offer exceptional hospitality that meets international standards.

SLC’s Tala Nursery is committed to promoting and extending the learning and development process of each child attending the centre through providing quality early childhood care and education in a safe environment. The centre includes a playing room, TV room, bedroom and learning spaces equipped with latest educational materials to develop children's behavioral skills according to their age, using edutainment programmes including sensory activities to improve their cognitive skills, as well as organizing educational and recreational trips.

A vibrant and safe environment for children to grow

Tala Nurseries boasts a quality curriculum implemented by trained professionals and childcare experts. This furthers the centre’s vision to supplement children’s upbringing by parents prepare them for school with inspiring programmes and activities designed to develop the youth’s passion for knowledge. Tala’s healthy and motivating environment for children inspires innovative learning through a teaching method of play and self-development. A major focus of the centre is to instil positive values in them, while responding to a child’s physical and emotional needs through the various phases of their development.

The nurseries within the SLC's branches contribute to building children's personalities in line with the UAE’s vision to invest in human capital and enhance their social skills, and treating these as the basis for all development. Tala nurseries also encourage children to engage in collective activities with their peers and make new friends while triggering their imagination, improving their motor skills and giving them the opportunity to express themselves and share their ideas and feelings.

The provision of nurseries reflects the keenness of the management to provide quality childhood care, focusing on meeting a child's developmental needs, including educational, social, physical, intellectual and cultural needs, thus facilitating a smooth transition from preschool to kindergarten and helping them make friends (improve their social skills) and deal with different situations in life. The SLC management is committed to develop the nurseries at the levels of human capital, physical capacity and educational facilities to support their efforts to prepare children at early age for a bright future.

Integrated educational programmes

Tala Nursery implements specialised programs to improve toddlers’ sensory motor skills with more focus on behaviors, Islamic culture and Quran learning classes. Other activities cover improving Arabic and English languages, mathematics, science, exploration and self-reliance, as well as programs designed to develop children’s social and communication skills, in addition to music and physical education.

The programmes and activities are delivered by a qualified teachers and educational supervisors who are regularly supported with a series of training courses and workshops on self-development, pioneering thinking, development of intellectual and leadership skills in children, as well as breastfeeding and first aid workshops with aims to provide nursery’s staff with the required experience to be qualified for dealing with the children in various situations.

Spacious facilities

Tala Nurseries offer toddlers spacious areas with innovative means for learning and play in a safe and entertaining environment. Other activities include sports, national and religious celebrations in addition to involve children in events such as “World Environment Day”, to raise their awareness about international issues. The nurseries deliver quality nursing services through their fully-equipped ultra-modern health care facilities.

Amna Al Shanasi, Manager of SLC branches, said: “The provision of nurseries by Sharjah Ladies Club branches is in line with Sharjah’s strategy to provide the best early childhood care and education, and enhance the emirate’s UNESCO status of being child and baby friendly

621 children graduated from the Tala nurseries last May, and this is the eighth batch. We are proud of SLC’s achievements that mirror its commitment to promote the development of the new generation and ensure a better future for them based on knowledge and awareness.”

Suhaila Al Balushi, Tala Nurseries in-charge, said: “Nurseries provide children with an ideal environment for learning and playing with peers. SLC branches are committed to the fullest development of the nation’s children and are relentless in their efforts to nurture a confident young generation that can assume leadership roles and give back to society.

We offer integrated educational programme and implement a high quality curriculum to build children’s self-confidence, enrich their life and broaden their knowledge within an engaging environment where they can explore their interests and acquire new skills.”

The branches of Sharjah Ladies Club lie across different areas in the Emirate of Sharjah, and share a strong commitment to support women & secure their diverse needs. Ten branches of Sharjah Ladies Club were established in the central and eastern regions of Sharjah, including Khorfakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al–Hisn, Wadi Al Helo, Al Dhaid, Mleiha, Al Batayeh, Hamriyah, Al Thameed and Al Madam.