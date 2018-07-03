MoHAP launches second phase of 'Healthy Work Environment' initiative

The initiative is part of the ministry's bid to promote happiness and positivity in society, and seeks to create a supportive health environment to help employees adopt healthy habits and lifestyles as well as increase their health awareness.

The initiative targets the employees of 15 federal and local government entities across the country. The launching ceremony was attended by Dr. Hussein Abdulrahman Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Ministry’s Health Centers and Clinics; Dr. Fadila Mohammed Sharif, Director of the Health Education Department; and Nadia Musallam Al Naqbi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Support Services Sector of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Rand said that the second phase will boost further the gains made during the successful first phase, which focused on encouraging behavioural changes among employees when it comes to healthy lifestyle.

The move is aligned with the ministry's strategy to provide a comprehensive and integrated health care delivered in innovative and sustainable ways to ensure community protection from diseases and improve the country’s scores in national healthy lifestyle indicators, which is in line with the UAE Vision 2021.

Free medical examinations were lined up during the event, including A1C, cholesterol and blood pressure tests, carbon monoxide screening, and body mass index calculation. Additionally, experts were on hand to discuss the risk factors for cardiovascular diseases and gave medical advice and guidance with regard to maximising the ministry’s offered health services.