First woman elected Mexico City mayor: exit polls

Sheinbaum, 56, won the election to lead North America's largest city with between 47.5 and 55.5 percent of the vote, according to an estimate by polling firm Mitofsky.

A woman had previously served as mayor of the capital on an interim basis -- Rosario Robles, from 1999 to 2000 -- but Sheinbaum, who holds a doctorate in physics, is the first woman elected to the post.

Sheinbaum surged into office on the coattails of the anti-establishment leftist who looks likely to win the presidential race, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

She was among the first politicians to leave Mexico's established left-wing party, the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), and join Lopez Obrador's breakaway, Morena, when he formally launched it in 2014.

The following year, she won an election for district mayor of Mexico City's Tlalpan neighborhood, Lopez Obrador's own district and one of the 16 "delegations" that make up the sprawling capital of more than nine million people.