"Sea change" needed to achieve goal of ending child marriage by 2030

Rates have fallen in recent years, but advocate Lakshmi Sundaram said "a complete sea change" was needed as new drivers such as climate change and rising conflicts threatened to undermine progress.

"It's a pretty ambitious target," said the executive director of campaign group Girls Not Brides, which is hosting the three-day meeting in the Malaysian capital.

"What we do need to see is a real step up from governments and donors ... it's their duty to protect their citizens and the girls," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

About 25 million early marriages have been prevented in the last decade, the United Nations' children agency UNICEF says.

The biggest decline was in South Asia, where the risk of a girl marrying before her 18th birthday has fallen from 50 percent to 30 percent, according to UNICEF.