Children separated from parents at US border sob, wail desperately

At least 2,300 of these youngsters have been separated from their parents since April, when President Donald Trump's administration launched its "zero tolerance" immigration policy.



In the past, some migrants entering illegally were caught and then released. Now, the US administration has moved to prosecute anyone who seeks to enter the country illegally, which it says requires the children to be taken away.



"Mommy! I want to go with dad," a young girl is heard crying out on the audio recording, sobbing so hard she is short of breath.



The US action has sparked outrage at home -- from both Trump's Democratic foes and his fellow Republicans -- and around the world, as well as concerns from even First Lady Melania Trump.



One utterly distressed Salvadoran girl, which ProPublica said was all of six, can be heard begging authorities to call her aunt.



I can go home with my auntie, at least," the girl said, proudly explaining that she memorized it. "I have her number. Then after my auntie gets me to bring me home with her, my mom will come as soon as she can, to pick me up."



The audio was recorded last week, according to ProPublica.



The girl's aunt said the experience had been truly difficult.



"Imagine getting a call from your six-year-old niece. She's crying and begging me to come and get her out," the aunt told ProPublica.



"She says 'I promise I will be really good. But please, please get me out of here. I am all alone.'"