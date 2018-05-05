NAMA Takes Its Women's Empowerment Outreach Efforts to Educational, Municipal and Community Institutions across Sharjah

As part of its outreach efforts, NAMA conducted 20 visits between March 8 to May 3, where they met with officials andmembers of the public at eight municipal councils, 11 branches of the Sharjah Ladies Club (SLC) and met with students from five local Sharjah universities at the University of Sharjah.

Students from Sharjah University, Al Qasimia University, Skyline University College, Zayed University and United Arab Emirates University, were introduced to NAMA’s goals and strategic vision to empower women and provide themwith the tools and opportunities necessary to realise their fullest potential.

NAMA representatives, headed by NAMA’s consultant MozaAl-Khayyal, also introduced NAMA to officials and members of the municipal councils at Al Hamriyah, Al-Dhaid, Al Madam, Mleiha, Al Batayeh, Kalba, Khorfakkan and DibbaAl Hisn, and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the entities to empower Emirati women.

The meeting also focused on ways to preserve traditional industries, which are an integral part of the Emirati heritage and national identity, and highlighted the efforts of NAMA’s affliates, the Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC), IrthiContemporary Crafts Council, and Badiri Education and Development Academy, in supporting women in various sectors.

The NAMA delegation visited all SLC branches, including Sharjah City, Al Dhaid, Al Madam, Mleiha, Al Batayeh, Kalba, Khorfakkan, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Hamriyah, Al Thameed, and Wadi Al Helou. During these visits, mechanisms to facilitate the participation of the club’s members in Badiri programmes, which build the capacities of women and boost their entrepreneurship, professional, and personal skills, were discussed. They also shed light on how to introduce the clubs’ members to Irthi’s innovative programmes, and the various aspects of SME support offered to female entrepreneurs by SBWC.

Reem BinKaram, Director of NAMA, said: “Through these outreach efforts, NAMA seeks to establish positive relationships with a variety of entities and individuals across Sharjah and the UAE, and enhance cooperation so as to effectively empower women across various sectors. These visits are part of NAMA’s 2018 strategy, and offered us the opportunity to directly communicate with those who will benefit from our programmes and services.”

"We targeted three important segments: university students who represent the nation’s future workforce and who will soon drive the nation’s development process; municipal councils – as they are regulatory bodies, and can be key partners in achieving NAMA’s strategic objectives; and finally, the Sharjah Ladies Club branches, which provide us access to a large number of women in the emirate who can benefit from NAMA and its entities’ skill and capacity building programmes and initiatives, and encourage them to be business owners.”

Established by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, NAMA Women Advancement Establishment is chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaherbint Mohammed Al Qasimi.

NAMA’s core philosophy is to raise awareness that women are an indispensable human resource for the development of every nation. NAMA was conceived to go beyond the remit of supporting women and ensuring gender equality to a broader scope that aims to see women become influential key members of society, thereby enabling them to climb the ladder of success.

It encourages policies and legislation to support women and actively pursues programmes that support gender integration into all sectors.

Three entities, namely Sharjah Business Women Council, IrthiContemporary Crafts Council and Badiri Education and Development Academy, fall under the umbrella of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment.