Emirati women hold leading positions today: Head of ICRC's UAE Mission

Barbey was speaking in an exclusive interview with the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of the MENA Diplomacy Dialogue, "The Role of Gender in Foreign and Security Policy," organised on Sunday by the Emirates Diplomatic Academy, EDA, in association with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, Hedayah, and Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

"It is very interesting today to see that the UAE women hold leading positions in a number of ministries, as well as other government and private institutions, including MoFAIC, thanks to the unlimited support of the country's leadership.

"I think it is an enormous step for the empowerment of the UAE women, to see a large number of them enrolled at this prestigious institution, EDA, and taking part in these interesting discussions today.

"The contributions of women from around the UAE in today's discussion proved to me that they are very aware and interested in what is going on around them, and I am sure that they will find their place in the future and be empowered," she added.

Barbey, who was a panellist at the inaugural session, entitled, "Gender Perspective in International Peace and Security," noted, "Today we have a very interesting debate through which we concluded that gender issues can only be discussed between women and men together. It is definitely a question of diversifying and inclusion of both genders, men and women, in open dialogue."

Other speakers were Dominique Mineur, Ambassador of Belgium to the UAE, and Francisca Mendez Escobar, Ambassador of Mexico to the UAE, and moderator Wedad Al Hassen, Senior Programme Associate of Dialogue and Communications, Hedayah.

"In the past, women were not heard and they did not have access to particular positions, but I think, today, this is no longer the case, as it was before, and we have already improved significantly as women have reached another level, and we should be proud of being women," she said.

Speaking about the UAE’s role in supporting people in need around the world, Barbey said, "The UAE is definitely one of the countries that donates the most, in terms of aid internationally, and has a presence in many contexts across the world."

She also pointed out that the Dubai-based International Humanitarian City, IHC, "...bolstered the UAE's capacity, in terms of delivering humanitarian aid to different parts of the world."