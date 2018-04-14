Emirati elected to ALO's Women Labour Affairs Committee

The election of Yosra Al Yaf'i, member of the UAE Business Women's Council, comes in recognition of the significant role played by the UAE in areas of women's empowerment at all levels and in appreciation of the support given by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme

Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), to ensure women assume a tangible role in the development process.

Al Yafi has thanked ALO members for the trust, saying she will dedicate her full potential to strengthen the role of Arab women in the private sector.

The election was announced at the now running 45th edition of the Arab Labour Conference in Cairo.