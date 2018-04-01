Children volunteer at GWU pavilion at Mother of the Nation Festival

Aisha Al Muhairi, Productive Families Officer in the Heritage Industries Administration of the GWU, said that the children participated for the first time in the festival by selling a variety of products in a new way, which drew the attention of shoppers.



She added that the purpose of involving children is to encourage them to learn about volunteering and to use their vacation time to benefit themselves and their families, while highlighting that the sale was successful and reflected the public’s desire to help and encourage the children.



The Mother of the Nation Festival, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, was held at the Abu Dhabi Corniche between 22nd and 31st March.