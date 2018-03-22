8th Pink Caravan Ride registers 7,795 free breast examinations nationwide

A living testament of the feats pure grit and determination to bring about positive change in society, this journey of hope and learning that began in 2011, has overcome a multitude of challenges and has seen undiluted support from every quarter of the community to register a fantastic number of 7,795 free breast clinical screenings and clinical examinations this year. This means that Pink Caravan Ride was able to offer its services to 687 more people compared to last year, when the final tally stood at 7,108 free clinical screenings.

For the first time the Medical Awareness Committee of the campaign, which tries to reach out to the largest possible number of people in its pursuit to heighten people’s awareness about the dangers of breast cancer and the importance of early detection in mitigating risks, devised a remarkable strategy to keep a number of the fixed clinics operational until last Thursday, March 15, for nine days after the eighth edition of the campaign concluded in Abu Dhabi on March 6, made a difference of 2,635 extra checkups to the final tally.

Explaining the reason behind applying a new strategy to continue the services offered by the fixed clinics in every emirate, Reem BinKaram, Head of the Pink Caravan’s Higher Steering Committee, said: “The numbers of clinical screenings we have conducted this year have shown a considerable increase compared to last year. This reflects the successful realisation of one of Pink Caravan Ride’s core objectives. It makes us proud of the UAE’s citizenry who have come a long way in taking up responsibility for their health and wellbeing. The biggest achievement for us is to see a heightened degree of curiosity and involvement among people, their increasing awareness about the symptoms and risks of breast cancer, and importance of regular clinical screenings and early detection.”

She added, “Without their people’s wholehearted acceptance and participation in the campaign, Pink Caravan Ride wouldn’t have seen incremental success with each passing edition. We are extremely happy to have offered a significant number of free checkups this year – 7,795 – something that wouldn’t have been possible without the unflagging efforts of the 230 participating riders, 100+ volunteers and 200+ medical practitioners who traveled over 1,000 km to spread breast cancer awareness across the seven emirates, in the Year of Zayed.”

Another positive outcome of the campaign has been reflected in the number of people under the 40-year age group who have come forward for checkups and free clinical screenings. Breast cancer mortality trends have changed globally, reflected by an increasing number of women below 40 years affected by the disease. The fact that Pink Caravan Ride offered over 5,000 clinical screenings to people representing the below-40 age group is an indicator of heightened level of awareness.

At the end of the eighth Pink Caravan Ride, clinical screenings, mammograms and expert medical advice has been offered to 7,795 people – the highest number the initiative has reached in its eight-year history. The stats breakup offered by the Medical Awareness Committee of ride includes 7,177 women and 618 men. These numbers comprise 1,557 locals and 6,238 expatriates, constituting 2,559 people in the 40+ age category and 5,236 individuals below 40 years of age. After the initial clinical screenings, 2,186 were referred for a mammogram, and 430 were advised to undergo an ultrasound.

The Pink Caravan Ride is organised annually by the Sharjah-based cancer charity, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), under the vision and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah; and his wife Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Founder and Royal Patron of the ‘Friends of Cancer Patients’ (FoCP), International Ambassador of the World Cancer Declaration for Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) and International Ambassador for Childhood Cancer for UICC.