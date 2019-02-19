Japan to weigh cost-effectiveness in setting drug prices

Japanese have easy access to new medicines, whose prices are decided by the government and subsidised by the country's public health insurance system.

But that may change. Japan, confronted with the ballooning cost of caring for an ageing population, is introducing a cost-effectiveness test for drugs as a means of capping prices.

There are no plans to deny care for patients of any age. But limiting the prices of innovative but costly treatments might chase new drugs out of the $86 billion Japanese market, drugmakers say.

Patients also fear more drastic changes, such as denying access to new medicines; Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic council in December proposed considering cost in determining whether to approve treatments.

"For cancer patients like us, it's not acceptable if the government applies a cost-effective analysis in determining whether to approve treatments," said Yoshiyuki Majima, a director of patient advocacy group Rare Cancers Japan.