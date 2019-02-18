MOHAP organises 2nd Annual Conference on Innovation in CPR

The conference was held at the Learning & Development Centre and in the presence of Mr. Saqr Al Hemeiri, Chief Innovation Officer, Learning & Development Director in Sharjah, Dr. Essam Houwair, Head of Accident & Emergency Department at Al Qassimi Hospital, Dr. Muhammed Nasif, Continuing Medical Education Director at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Also, 18 of the most prominent experts in CRP field from inside and outside the country including the European Resuscitation Council (ERC), the American Heart Association (AHA), Emirates Society of Emergency Medicine and 256 participants from the technicians and doctors in CRP field from various hospitals across the country.

The conference touched on the latest innovations in CRP field, which falls under the national indicator umbrella to reduce deaths of cardiovascular diseases to be in line with MOHAP’s strategy to provide a comprehensive and integrated healthcare in innovative and sustainable ways ensuring society prevention from diseases and to achieve the UAE Vision 2021 aiming to adopt a global health system, in addition to delivering innovative healthcare services and adopting the recent scientific practices in CRP field.

The lecturers tackled several domains of CRP innovation and the experience of UAE in exploiting the technique of extracellular membrane oxygenation during resuscitation operations in a range of scientific interventions, such stroke treatment, high-temperatures relevant diseases and the challenges accompanying children resuscitation.

On the sidelines of the conference, two advanced workshops were held on learning the skills of extracellular membrane oxygenation and ultrasound scans during resuscitation operations.