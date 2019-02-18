Merck, Pfizer drug combo extends kidney cancer survival

Nearly 90 percent of patients who received the combination therapy were still alive after 12 months compared with about 78 percent of patients who were alive after a year when treated with the older drug Sutent, data showed.

Merck on Monday released interim data from the trial, saying the combination reduced the risk of death by 47 percent compared with Sutent.

The findings add to an arsenal of positive clinical data for Keytruda, which is approved to treat several types of cancer, making it by far Merck's most important growth driver.

Patients who received the Keytruda/Inlyta combination also went longer before their disease started to worsen, a measure known as progression-free survival (PFS). Median PFS was 15.1 months for the combination versus 11.1 months for those treated with Sutent.