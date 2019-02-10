DoH reveals latest recommendations for Cervical Cancer screenings

DoH strongly recommends that women aged 15-26 perform Pap smear as well as human papillomavirus, HPV, screenings, which were recently introduced as part of early cervical cancer screening tests. Recent World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations indicate that tests should be conducted once every five years.

According to the latest statistics from DoH, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women.

Commenting on this, Dr. Omniyat Al Hajri, Director of the Public Health division at DoH, said, "As part of our strong belief that ‘prevention is better than cure’, and our commitment to achieving a healthier Abu Dhabi, we have updated our recommendations on cervical cancer screenings. These are based on scientific research and international updates. We call upon all community members and healthcare providers to comply with these suggestions. Early cervical cancer screenings are a preventive measure that help detect changes in cells before reaching the cancer stage."

Al Hajri added, "The older women become, the less their immune systems are resistant to diseases such as HPV. To ensure the best preventive measures are taken to reduce this disease, we stress the importance of conducting regular HPV screenings."

DoH has called on women living in the Emirate to conduct the required preventive measures to reduce the risk of cervical cancer caused by HPV.

Early screenings for cervical cancer are available in more than 68 health care facilities in the Emirate.