Supreme Council for Family Affairs organises a march for supporting Cancer patients

The event witnessed the participation of “Sharjah Police Headquarters”, “Sharjah Old Cars Club”, “Sharjah Contact Centre”, a group of “people of determination”, a number of “social media celebrities” and those who are recovered from cancer, And the Sharjah Education Council participated with their cartoon characters during the march.

The march kicked off from Al Noor Mosque to Al Taqwa Mosque in Sharjah, where it met with another march for old classic cars and representatives from Saudi German Hospital who handed out the awards to the participants.

Her Excellency Eman Rashed Saif, Head of Health Education Department, said: “This march, which coincides with the World Cancer Day and Year of Tolerance, aims to support associations that maintain patients’ rights and provide the necessary assistance to these associations in order to play its role in fighting diseases to the fullest extent. The Health Education Department and the council’s health supportive associations will spare no effort to care about people and secure the comprehensive awareness for them.”

She further added that the awareness initiatives, which are organised by all authorities including Health Education Department in cooperation with its strategic partners, have turned the Emirate of Sharjah into a role model in terms of awareness and education with regards to lots of diseases. Those awareness campaigns have various forms and patterns, such as “Al-Aml Carnival for Supporting Cancer-fighting Patients” which was targeting the mobilisation of the highest possible number of people and also associations that support cancer patients.

The Head of Health Education Department thanked “Sharjah Police Headquarters”, “Sharjah Old Cars Club” and “Sharjah Contact Centre”. She also thanked the “Saudi German Hospital” for its platinum sponsorship for the event and the “people of determination” as well as those who are recovered from cancer and for everyone who contributed to the success if this event.

Dr. Sawsan Al-Madhi, Director General of “Friends of Cancer Patients” (FOCP), said: “The main idea of the march is to give greater hope for cancer patients by making them feel that there are people on their side who strive, through all capacity, to help them pass pain stages and support them and their families.

“This great participation in the event reflects the societal awareness among all sectors, so that everyone could make a difference in cancer patients’ lives through showing solidarity with them. Any contribution, large or small, is essential as it raises awareness about the importance of supporting cancer patients,” Dr. Sawsan added.

She thanked everyone who dedicated part of his time to express honestly his solidarity with cancer patients.