ADFD approves US$21 million for ophthalmology hospital in Mauritius

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, and Mohamed Iqbal Latona, Ambassador of Mauritius to Saudi Arabia, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, outlining the terms of the funding at the ADFD headquarters in Abu Dhabi. Senior representatives of the two parties attended the signing ceremony.

In establishing the specialised hospital, the fund will contribute to a strategic development priority set out by the Mauritian government to provide quality eye-care to the entire population (around one million) and combat the high number of people afflicted with eye diseases.

Located in Moka, the 42,200 square metres facility will host five operating theatres and 120 beds, and offer advanced services that leverage sophisticated medical equipment.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Suwaidi said, "The UAE and Mauritius continue to enjoy close bilateral ties, and ADFD is proud to play an important role in strengthening these relations. In line with our goals of supporting growth in developing countries and alleviating human suffering, ADFD views the health and social services sector as one of its top priorities given its significant impact on people’s lives, alongside its ability to empower and engage citizens in the development process."

"ADFD’s interest in the healthcare sector reflects its commitment to supporting the goals and initiatives of the United Nations that focus on eradicating diseases, reducing infant mortality, supplying vaccines and medicines, and providing basic healthcare," he added.

In turn, Latona praised the collaboration between the UAE and Mauritius, as well as ADFD’s prominent role in administering concessionary loans and managing development projects on behalf of the Abu Dhabi government in Africa and across the globe. He added that the Government of Mauritius is delighted to further collaborate with the ADFD in promoting sustainable development in the Republic.

In January 2019, ADFD signed a $10 million (AED37 million) concessionary loan agreement with the Government of Mauritius to fund a solar photovoltaic, PV, kits project. The project that aims to provide 10,000 solar PV kits to low-income communities is being financed through the IRENA/ADFD Project Facility as part of its fifth funding cycle.