FOCP unites UAE’s community for World Cancer Day

In line with the fourth annual Gulf Cancer Awareness Campaign, FOCP is also holding a series of awareness activities and programmes from February 1-7 in Sharjah to foster greater public awareness about cancer, with an emphasis on the importance of early detection.

The weeklong awareness activities are following the campaign’s theme ‘40% protection 40% cure’, launched by the Gulf Union for Cancer Control (GUCC) in 2016, to raise awareness about all types of cancer on World Cancer Day. These include social media awareness campaigns to spark conversations and inspire action on all fronts,

These will cover topics like the importance of healthy lifestyles and overall wellness, and focus on factual information people need to educate themselves with to steer clear of cancer risks, and create awareness around them. FOCP also conducted a fun cooking workshop for cancer survivors and patients.

The rationale for the ‘40% protection 40% cure’ is to highlight the findings of scientific studies and research released by the World Health Organization (WHO), which confirmed that 40% of cancers be prevented by adopting healthy lifestyles represented by healthy eating habits, regular physical activity and the maintenance of a healthy body weight. The report also underlined that another 40% of cancers are curable if diagnosed early and receive timely treatment.

Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi, Director General of FOCP said: “To mark this important day, we teamed up with our supporters to have our voice heard and emphasise the importance of cancer awareness on World Cancer Day. Educating people on the issue by increasing interaction and empowering people to take action, will help reduce the myth associated with cancer and offer us all a chance to create a long-lasting impact in our fight against cancer.”

“By marking these two important regional and international cancer awareness campaigns, FOCP is trying to highlight the importance of both collaborative government action in the Gulf Region, as well as personal commitment in reducing the impact of cancer on oneself and on the world. All our efforts are in line with the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohamed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Founder and Royal Patron of FOCP, who strongly advocate for concerted community and institutional efforts to fight cancer,” she added.

The ‘I Am and I Will’ video released by FOCP features female and male government representatives, restaurant chefs, children’s books authors, and media professionals pledging to engage children and adults in awareness activities, spreading hope, and supporting cancer patients. In doing so, the campaign recognises the power of people’s voices to make a positive impact.

The cancer charity has urged more members of community to come forward and support this campaign by vising the FOCP website.