Doctors' strike shuts hospitals across Nepal

Govinda KC, a senior orthopaedic surgeon, has been on a hunger strike demanding amendments to a medical education bill that would reform the country's medical education system.

The Nepal Medical Association (NMA) announced the protests that closed the hospitals after the upper house of parliament endorsed the Medical Education Bill on Thursday.

The health workers have halted services nationwide except for emergency and intensive care.

The 61-year-old doctor's demands include healthcare services for poor people in remote regions and an end to the commercialization of medical education.