Hessa Buhumaid inaugurates first “child mental health” unit in GCC

Buhumaid was received by Dr. Abdulla Al Khayat, CEO of Al Jalila Children’s, Dr. Mohamed Al Awadhi, COO, and senior management of the hospital. She was given a tour of the 200-bed facility and briefed on the clinics and services available, that was followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new ward with the whole Mental Health Centre of Excellence team in attendance.

The Minister of Community Development lauded the hospital’s recognised pediatric services noting that embracing such a specialty world-class paediatric hospital with international standards in the UAE, strengthens its position as a leading model for all the community members in line with the government’s efforts to achieve the UAE 2021 vision in creating a world-class healthcare system.

She said, "The directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, was to establish a specialty paediatric hospital that reflects the visions of His Highness in providing the younger generations with exquisite medical and healthcare services and ensure a sustainable development and promising future for the UAE community."

She elaborated that opening a mental health ward for children is a step in the right direction especially in the current conditions and developments. "There are so many misconceptions governing the community members about children’s psychiatric diseases. It is our duty as the Emirati community to stand together and correct these concepts through unique initiatives such as today’s initiative in Al Jalila Children’s," she said.