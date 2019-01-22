MoHAP launches “Scan Today, Not Tomorrow” breast cancer awareness campaign

launched in collaboration between the Hospitals Sector at the Ministry and Saqr Public Hospital Ras Al Khaimah, the “Scan Today, Not Tomorrow” campaign will be running on a regular basis, in line with the Ministry's strategy to provide the UAE’s population with comprehensive, excellent and innovative services. These efforts are also a in line with UAE Vision 2021, and to raise awareness about the importance of screening as per the national agenda priorities.

Importance of Screening





The five-day campaign comes in line with the Ministry’s strategy to combat cancer and reduce its impact on society by raising awareness about the importance of screening and early detection.

The campaign will target all women over 40, especially those who have not screened for at least two years. It will include clinical examinations and mammograms supervised by a specialized medical team, in accordance with best international practices.

National Agenda at Work





Dr. Youssef Mohammed Al Serkal, Assistant Undersecretary for the Hospitals Sector said: “launching ‘Scan Today, Not Tomorrow’ in cooperation with Saqr Hospital comes in line with Ministry’s efforts to achieve the goals outlined in the national agenda of UAE Vision 2021, by implementing a world-class healthcare system, focusing on prevention and reducing cancer rates.

Dr. Al Serkal highlighted that the campaign is a part of the Ministry’s projects aiming to implement two initiatives approved by the Cabinet of Ministers in 2014, regarding ‘National Periodic Health Screening’ and ‘Cancer Screening’, as part of its strategic efforts to promote prevention and awareness. He called upon members of the society to engage with the campaign to fight breast cancer, stressing the importance of collaboration among governmental and non-governmental entities in healthcare to raise awareness about breast cancer.

He added: “This campaign is one of the Ministry's efforts targeted at Emirati and resident women during the ‘Year of Tolerance’ announced by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. It also comes as a response to the directives extended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai to create Government Accelerators the achievement of the National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021; and as part of the government accelerator related to the national indicator to reduce cancer mortality.

A Curable Disease





For her part, Dr. Muna Obaid Al Ayyan, General Surgeon and Breast Surgery Consultant, Head of Surgery Department at Saqr Hospital, said: “Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the UAE, with breast being the most common type among women, as well as the leading cause of cancer related fatalities in women. It is one of the curable types of cancer, if detected in its early stages.”

She added that this campaign aims to raise awareness around breast cancer and prevention, as well as encourage women to go for screenings by mammograms. The campaign management communicated with federal and local entities, and NGOs in Ras Al Khaimah, while promoting the campaign on the Ministry's social media channels in cooperation with influences.

“Scan Today, Not Tomorrow” campaign will include a number of awareness activities and programs, to educate members of society on the importance of breast cancer screening. A variety of awareness activities, including lectures and workshops on cancer and prevention will be carried out in the Ministry's health centers, and government entities.

The Ministry is working tirelessly to raise the public’s awareness about the importance of early detection of breast cancer, prevention, and treatment, as breast cancer being the most common type of cancer worldwide, and one of the top five reasons of cancer related fatalities.