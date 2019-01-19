'Microswimmer' robot could deliver drugs through the body

This microbot can propel itself through fluid, changing shape and speed to adapt to its environment.

It's designed to move through the body to deliver drugs to diseased tissue.

Swiss scientists who developed them were inspired by bacteria.

And the tiny soft devices were made using a folding technique similar to the ancient Japanese art of origami.

They're made from hydrogel nanocomposites that contain magnetic particles.

So they can be controlled by a magnetic field, but can also be "pre-programmed" removing the need for sensors to control them.

The Swiss team are now focusing on optimising the bots to move through complex fluids like those found blood vessels

They're similar to these flexible critters designed at the City University of Hong Kong.

These ones move like caterpillars and were also designed to be used within the human body.