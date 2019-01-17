Awatif Al Bahar: The genetics, is the main topic at EOFF2019

Sharjah24: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah, accompanied by Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources was inaugurated Emirates Obstetrics Gynecology & Fertility Forum EOFF 2019 at Al Razi Hall (M24) Medical and Health Sciences Colleges Campus from 17th - 19th January.
Dr. Awatif Al Bahar President of EOFF and Manager of Sharjah Fertility Centre said in a statement to “Sharjah24” that the Forum aims to discuss the latest developments in fertility treatments, which includes a program of sessions that discuss specialized areas in fertility and reproductive medicine.
 
Al Bahar added that the forum includes an expanded program on several presentations of scientific medical topics, four workshops focusing on hysterectomy, fertility, use of ultrasound, and quadruple gynecology and obstetrics.
 
Manager of Sharjah Fertility Centre pointed out that the forum has attracted professors from various scientific schools to exchange experiences and expertise in this field, specifically genetics as one of the most prominent sciences facing the cases of miscarriage and deformity of the fetus.