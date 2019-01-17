Awatif Al Bahar: The genetics, is the main topic at EOFF2019

Dr. Awatif Al Bahar President of EOFF and Manager of Sharjah Fertility Centre said in a statement to “Sharjah24” that the Forum aims to discuss the latest developments in fertility treatments, which includes a program of sessions that discuss specialized areas in fertility and reproductive medicine.

Al Bahar added that the forum includes an expanded program on several presentations of scientific medical topics, four workshops focusing on hysterectomy, fertility, use of ultrasound, and quadruple gynecology and obstetrics.

Manager of Sharjah Fertility Centre pointed out that the forum has attracted professors from various scientific schools to exchange experiences and expertise in this field, specifically genetics as one of the most prominent sciences facing the cases of miscarriage and deformity of the fetus.