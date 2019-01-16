The UAE will host the 9th edition of ARABFOS conference

The 9th Emirates Otorhinolaryngology, Audiology and Communication Disorders Congress, which will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, UAE Minister of Finance and President of the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, will feature the participation of 150 international speakers, including 120 from the UAE and the Arab region.

The Conference, which is considered to be the biggest event of its kind in the region, will be held in cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Dubai Health Authority, the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, the Pan Arab Federation of Otolaryngological Societies (ARABFOS), and the ENT Society at the Emirates Medical Association. The conference will feature more than 320 scientific papers that are submitted by the official speakers.

His Excellency Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for Centers and Health Clinics, stated that the ministry’s participation in this event is part of its efforts to keep pace with the latest findings of modern medicine in the field of ENT medicine. He added that these efforts are due to the ministry’s keenness to provide the society of the UAE with comprehensive healthcare services that ensures the prevention of diseases, which is in line with the country’s vision for the healthcare field, in accordance to the UAE National Agenda 2021.

Rand remarked that the ministry’s participation in the 9th edition of the conference falls within its Strategic Plan for 2017-2021, and its associated vision to build a modern and integrated health legislative system for a happier society. He added that the ministry’s participation also falls within the context of its initiatives that aim to provide comprehensive, innovative, and fair healthcare services in the hospitals and healthcare institutions of the country, in accordance to international practices.

Rand pointed out that the conference is considered one of the largest global platforms that brings together experts from around the world, and that the event discusses the latest in the field of medicine, including hearing diseases, cochlear implants, sinus problems, snoring, and communication disorders. He clarified that the importance of the conference lies in the fact that it discusses ENT diseases, which studies indicate that it affects about 4% of the population in the region.

The three-day conference will include panel discussions on various disciplines related to ENT, including hearing, speech, balance and laser use in ENT surgery. Over a period of two days, lectures will be held on ear, nose, and sinus diseases, as well as snoring, sleep apnea, Septoplasty, and Rhinoplasty.

The conference will be preceded by specialized scientific workshops that focus on ear surgery using microscopy, the training of doctors on cadaver heads brought specifically from the United States, and the use of endoscopes in sinus surgeries. The conference will be followed by a workshop on Rhinoplasty, sleep apnea and snoring.

The conference is receiving wide attention from major regional societies, including the GCC ORL Head and Neck Society, the Pan Arab Federation of Otolaryngological Societies (ARABFOS), the Saudi Otolaryngology Society, and other Arab societies that focus on nose infections, since it is considered the largest conference on ENT medicine at the regional level.