Lung cancer screening complications may be higher than expected

Many doctors advise older adults who are current or former smokers to get annual lung cancer screening with low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) based on a pivotal 2011 trial reporting 20 percent lower lung cancer mortality rates than when screening was done with chest x-rays. With LDCT, however, more than one in four patients get so-called false-positive results, when they're told they have potentially malignant abnormalities that turn out to be benign.

For the current study, researchers examined nationwide data on 344,510 patients, ages 55 to 77, who had invasive diagnostic procedures to look for lung cancer between 2008 and 2013.

Overall, about 22 percent of patients under 65 in the study had complications, as did almost 24 percent of the older people in the study. These complication rates are more than twice as high as those reported in the pivotal 2011 LDCT lung cancer screening study responsible for current screening recommendations, researchers report in JAMA Internal Medicine.

"Although the screening itself may carry minimal risk, the downstream events can be harmful," said senior study author Ya-Chen Tina Shih of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

"It is difficult to pinpoint what causes complications after these invasive procedures because they include a large list of conditions, and also invasive procedures include a wide variety of diagnostic procedures from needle biopsy to thoracic surgery," Shih said.

Complication rates in the study ranged from about 19 percent after needle biopsies to as high as 52 percent after surgery.

Costs of these complications ranged from an average of $6,320 to $56,845 and varied by severity, patient age, and type of follow-up procedure.