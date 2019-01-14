MoHAP calls for expansion of Physiotherapy and Sport Medical Centre in RAK

The announcements occurred during a recent field visit carried out by Dr. Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry, to the Physiotherapy and Sport Medical Centre in Ras Al Khaimah, where he was accompanied by Dr. Yousif Al Serkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for Hospitals Sector.

The ministry will also provide the latest medical equipment for physiotherapy services to the centre, which contributes to enhancing the level of health care that is offered, and providing the best services to citizens, children, athletes, people with disabilities, and others.

Dr. Al Olama said that the ministry is keen to offer the best health care services to both citizens and residents, apply the best global standards and protocols, provide the latest medical supplies and equipment to various medical departments in health institutions all across the country, and find innovative solutions that meet the growing health care needs of residents.

He toured the Artificial Intelligence therapy room that uses Virtual Reality Technology to help provide treatment, and he recommended both the introduction of some advanced equipment and the expansion of some of the centre’s departments, such as the children’s department in order to accommodate more patients.

He also called on the medical staffto double their efforts in order to implement the ministry’s vision of building an effective and innovative health care system that ensures a happy and healthy society.

Dr. Al Olama reviewed the diagnostic and treatment services offered to patients, and the modern therapeutic methods and practices in this field. He also visited the various specialised rehabilitation departments and examined the various health care services offered to patients.

He affirmed the importance of the centre's role in supporting patients such as the elderly. He pointed out that physical therapy is becoming increasingly important and is a major factor in enhancing the health of patients, especially in cases that require careful continuous long-term treatment, such as fractures and various injuries.

Physiotherapy is a branch of rehabilitation that aims to reduce the use of drugs and their side effects. This type of therapy helps patients, including the elderly, recover and maintain physical abilities through natural means and without the use of surgery.