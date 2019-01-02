Pink Caravan Ride 2019: Calls for Professional Medical Volunteers

The Pink Caravan aims to set up a medical team of 200 individuals, featuring specialists in general medicine, family medicine and radiology, in addition to X-ray technicians and nurses. The team will be leading on the PCR medical route, offering free consultations, ultrasound screenings and mammograms, and also hold a series of awareness talks for the general public.

Doctors, radiologists and nurses who belong to these fields and wish to participate, can register at https://www.pinkcaravan.ae/dr-registration.php, before 30 January 2019.

Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi, Head of PCR’s Medical and Awareness Committee said: “In the past eight years, the Pink Caravan Ride’s medical volunteers have offered over 56,000 free medical examinations across the seven emirates, diagnosed 61 positive cases, and educated thousands more on the need for regular self-examinations and medical screenings for timely detection and treatment of breast cancer. The contributions of PCR’s medical team in dispelling the myths associated with cancer in the UAE and educating community are unparalleled, and their role is key to the success of this campaign.”

“As we concluded a year celebrating the humanitarian efforts and achievement of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and building on those efforts during the year of tolerance, we are looking forward to have more than 200 medical professionals from all nationalities to join our cause, assisting in reaching our goals including 9,000 free breast cancer examination this year.”

A regular medical volunteer, Dr. Riyad Bendardaf, Senior Consultant Oncologist at University Hospital Sharjah, has highlighted the remarkable efforts this campaign has put in to heighten community’s breast cancer awareness. “Having worked as a member of PCR’s team of medical volunteers, I can say that their two-pronged approach in sensitising public while offering free screenings and consultations, are distinguishable.”

He added: “Also, PCR is important not only because of its strides in safeguarding people’s health and wellbeing, but because it gives us a golden opportunity for community service. I request all practicing doctors and nurses in the country to join this great campaign.”

Each year, the Pink Caravan, a pan-UAE breast cancer awareness initiative, organises this ride, which travels around all seven emirates educating people through its Medical Route, which is led by 30 fixed and mobile clinics, as well as 200 medical personnel who offer free medical examinations.

In February 2018, PC launched a permanent mobile mammography clinic, which offers a comprehensive package of medical services for all members of the community throughout the year. It provides 3D mammographic screening and diagnostic breast imaging, as well as cervical screening tests, which is the first service to be added to a mobile medical unit at the global level. Other medical tests offered at the clinic include diabetes and blood sugar level, blood pressure, osteoporosis, as well as height and weight measurement.