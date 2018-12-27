FoAP organises the “One Hour Walk 2” event on Saturday

The event, which will begin at 4 pm in support of Arthritis patients, is part of the promotional campaign for the association’s 7th Annual Marathon. The marathon, which is organized annually by the association at the end of February, includes thousands of participants that belong to different nationalities and age groups.

During the “One Hour Walk” event, which is organised regularly at different locations in the Emirate of Sharjah, the association will also distribute leaflets to raise awareness on arthritis, offer free health tests to participants, and arrange many other sport and recreational activities.

Waheeda Abdul Aziz, Head of the Friends of Arthritis Patients Association, stated that the event represents part of the association’s efforts to enhance awareness on Arthritis, and to encourage early detection for this disease, which is considered one of the most common diseases in the world.

Abdul Aziz called on all members of the community to participate in this marathon in order to take part in a physical exercise and to receive advice and guidance on ways to prevent this disease. She also expressed her thanks to the Sharjah Police Headquarters for their cooperation in organising this event. She pointed out that the support and participation of institutions and members of the community in this type of event reflects a spirit of solidarity with Arthritis patients and helps to reduce their suffering and burdens.

During the October of this year, the Friends of Arthritis Patients Association at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah organised the previous “One Hour Walk” event at Al Rahmaniyah Park, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority. The event, which was one of the planned events for the World Arthritis Day 2018, included the participation of hundreds of students from schools and universities in Sharjah.