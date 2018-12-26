Sharjah’s Health Promotion organises "Skin Health in Winter"

The lecture was organised by the Health Promotion Department, in cooperation with Medcare Hospital Sharjah, and with the participation of both Al Zahra Hospital and the Cosmo Health Medical Center. The lecture focused on the most important skin care practices that help maintain skin health, especially during the winter season.

The "Skin Health in Winter" lecture was held on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, in the presence of Her Excellency Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah; and representatives of a number of government agencies, as well as a group of different women from the community who have been keeping up with the “Health and Tourism” campaign.

Her Excellency Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion, stated that this event is part of a series of lectures and workshops organised by the department throughout the year, which aim to raise awareness on healthy practices that affects all age groups and segments of society.

Saif remarked that the department focused on two main themes during the 5th edition of the “Health and Tourism” campaign. She added that the first theme focused on raising awareness on the concept and challenges of heat exhaustion and ways of preventing it during the summer season, while the second theme focused on the best ways and behaviours that help maintain healthy skin during the winter season. She then pointed out that the Health Promotion Department has started preparing for the next edition of the “Health and Tourism” campaign for the year 2019, in order to determine its themes, activities, and events.

Dr Abeer Al Sayed, a skin care specialist from Medcare Hospital Sharjah, reviewed ways to deal with skin problems that occur during the winter season, such as dry skin and other various problems caused by the change in climate. She also pointed out the most important steps for skincare, which include drinking plenty of water, using moisturizing creams and sunscreen, and moisturizing the lips, in addition to removing make-up residue, and regularly exfoliating skin in order to avoid skin blemishes caused by the accumulation of dead skin cells.

The lecture also provided attendees with free medical tests administered by the employees of Al Zahra Hospital, which included tests for blood pressure, diabetes, weight, mass index, and teeth examinations. Gifts from both Medcare Hospital Sharjah and the Cosmo Health Medical Center were also given to the attendees of the event.

The 5th edition of the "Health and Tourism" campaign, which includes activities and events that both highlight healthy daily practices and promote various tourist and cultural sites in Sharjah, witnessed a lot of enthusiasm from citizens and residents of both the emirate and the country on social networking sites and during the field events organised by the department.