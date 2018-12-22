Danat Al Emarat Hospital to undergo AED300 million expansion

Commenting on the announcement, Mohamed Hamad Al Hameli, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, said, "The Department of Health supports expansions of services and operational facilities that are aligned with the current market needs and in line with the capacity gaps study that was published by DOH recently which identifies the most needed medical services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi."

He added that the second phase of Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children will be a new addition to women and children healthcare services, increasing the overall capacity of beds, especially number of advanced NICU beds, as well as bringing in pediatrics subspecialties and improving the services provided to women and children in the Emirate.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, CEO and Managing Director of UEMedical, said, "Construction will begin in the next three months, adding that with the completion of the second tower, the total number of hospital beds will increase to 225 beds covering various specialties. The design project has been awarded to the renowned American architectural firm HKS, who designed the existing tower of Danat Al Emarat in addition to Amar Golden Design."

Mr. Al Shorafa pointed out that these expansions will be accompanied by an increase in the number of medical and technical staff recruiting over 500 new employees including 100 doctors in different specialties and 200 nurses who would join during the final stages of the project.