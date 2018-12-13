Syria pharma industry on the mend despite seven years of civil war

The country's health sector is "strong and has recovered", Syrian Health Minister Nizar Yazagi said.

The minister also said there are now more laboratories producing medicine than before the war, but gave no details on the change in overall pharmaceutical output over the past seven years. He linked the increase in the number of drug factories to government support.

With sanctions complicating pharmaceutical imports by restricting dual-use goods and blocking most money transfers, domestic production has become necessary to provide medicine.

Restoring some domestic production has been important to reduce shortages caused by sanctions, and is partly the result of agreements with foreign countries, Yazagi said.

But operating a drug factory inside Syria does not come without its set of complications, said Mazen Shweiki, the head of Mercy Pharma.

Shweiki runs a factory producing a range of medicines for diseases such as diabetes and cancer at Adra industrial city outside Damascus.

He started building it before the war, but as construction ended in 2012, fighting nearby made it hard to reach. It only started producing medicine in 2015.