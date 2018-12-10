Vaccine Alliance meeting begins in Abu Dhabi

President Mahamadou Issoufou of the Republic of Niger, and Carlos Agostinho do Rosario, Prime Minister of the Republic of Mozambique, will join 300 representatives from governments, civil society and the private sector to celebrate the 10 million lives Gavi has saved since inception in 2000, to review the progress made since the last replenishment in 2015 and to help shape the future of global health.

Over the last 18 years, 700 million children have been immunised and 10 million lives have been saved as a result of massive international efforts to increase equal access to new and underused vaccines for children living in the world’s poorest countries.

"We are proud to host Gavi’s Mid-Term Review in the Year of Zayed – the 100-year anniversary of the birth of our country’s founding father," said Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation. "The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan demonstrated that investing in people’s welfare, human development produces great dividends for individuals, families and society as a whole. This echoes Gavi’s own commitment to improving the lives of children in the world’s poorest countries."

"Since its inception Gavi has done development differently. It has embraced innovation and technology and relied on the comparative strengths of its partners to fulfil its ambitious mission," said Gavi Board Chair, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. "This approach has allowed investments to go further and had an impact that goes beyond immunisation, transforming lives for a better future," she added.