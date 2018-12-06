Scientists combine cancer drugs to treat melanoma

As part of a study published in the journal Molecular Cancer Therapeutics, researchers paired protein kinase inhibitors and ribonuclease before releasing them onto cancerous tumors.

The protein kinases inhibitors work to bind and block the functions of enzymes that have been affected by cancer cells. This slows the spread of the disease. The ribonuclease then works to enter the tumor and destroy its RNA.

The study found that the drug combination worked more effectively to treat melanoma than individual treatments of each drug.

